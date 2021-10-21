Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st October

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and there is a possibility of some more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing weakness from all time highs on Tuesday, Indian stock market witnessed follow-through declines on Wednesday trade session. NSE Nifty dipped 152 points and closed at 18,266 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 456 points and closed at 61,259 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 22 points and closed at 39,518 mark. According to experts, current trend indicates sharp reversal in the market. The recent swing high of 18,604 could now be considered as a short term top formation for the NSE Nifty.
On a day when the volumes on the NSE were high (but lower than that on the past two days); telecom was the only sectoral index that ended in the green while metals, consumer durable, capital goods, power and realty indices fell the most.
Unveiling intraday trading tips for Thursday markets; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and there is a possibility of some more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions before showing any convincing upside bounce from the lows. Important lower support for NSE Nifty is placed around 18,150 to 18,100 levels."
Day trading stocks to buy today
Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder at Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 8 shares to buy today.
Sumit Bagadia's intraday stocks for today
1] Bharti Airtel: Buy at CMP, target ₹740 to ₹750, stop loss ₹680