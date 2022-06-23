Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd June

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market showing immediate reversal of upside bounce is not a good sign for the bulls to sustain the highs. Now, one may expect Nifty to slide down to the important support area of 15,200 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is now placed at 15,560 levels."