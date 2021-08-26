Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 26th August

Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 26th August

Day trading guide for Thursday: On any weakness from here, the immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed around 16,490 levels. Any upside rally could find resistance at 16,720 levels.
2 min read . 06:38 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Thursday: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive

Day trading guide for Thursday: Upside trend continued in the Indian stock market for third consecutive sessions on Wednesday and the NSE Nifty registered a new all time high at 16,712 levels. However, profit booking triggered at higher levels and Nifty closed 10 points higher at 16,634 levels. BSE Sensex closed 14 points lower after hitting its life-time high of 56,198. The broader indices outperformed their larger peers with both the S&P BSE mid-cap and the S&P BSE small-cap adding 0.6 per cent.

According to experts, this rise in the Indian indices is due to the strong global cues. At Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 0.11 per cent while Nasdaq went up 0.15 per cent on Wednesday. Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday after last week's pummeling, as global equities rebounded, though the focus for most asset classes was the US Federal Reserve's annual symposium on Friday. European markets were muted on Wednesday, tracking global sentiment as investors await a key meeting of central bankers.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Speaking on the day trading guide; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. But, the pattern formation and the emergence of minor selling from the new all time highs could signal chances of consolidation or some more profit booking in the short term. On any weakness from here, the immediate support is placed around 16,490 levels. Any upside rally could find resistance at 16,720 levels."

Day trading stocks for today

Speaking on day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 7 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for Thursday

1] HDFC Life: Buy at CMP, target 710 to 725, stop loss 670

2] HPCL: Momentum buy at CMP, target 265 to 275, stop loss 245

Sandeep Matta's day trading stocks to buy today

3] HDFC AMC: Buy at 2955, target 3100 to 3200, stop loss 2850

4] RBL Bank: Buy at 161, target 171, stop loss 153

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

5] Coromandel International: Sell at CMP, target 750, stop loss 785

Rohit Singre's shares to buy today

6] Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co or SPARC: Buy at 289, target 300, stop loss 284

7] Aditya Birla Capital or ABCAP: BTST buy at 106, target 109 to 111, stop loss below 104.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

