Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 2nd December

Day trading guide: Overall negative chart set up remains intact and further upside at NSE Nifty from here could encounter strong overhead resistance around 17,300 to 17,400 levels, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing high volatility on Tuesday, Indian stock market witnessed a sustainable upside move on Wednesday. NSE Nifty closed decently higher by 183 points and closed at 17,166 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 619 points and closed at 57,684 levels. Bank Nifty index surged 669 points and closed at 36,364 mark.
According to stock market experts, technically this trade pattern indicates a formation of pullback rally of a down trend. Hence, this pullback is expected to be short lived and the weakness could emerge again from the higher levels.
On a day when the volume son the NSE were much below the recent averages; metals and bank indices gained the most while healthcare index fell. Mid-cap index rose 1 per cent while small-cap index rose 0.27 per cent.
Day trading guide for Nifty today
Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Thursday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The sustainable upside move of Wednesday seems to have lifted hopes for bulls to make a comeback. But, the overall negative chart set up remains intact and further upside at NSE Nifty from here could encounter strong overhead resistance around 17,300 to 17,400 levels in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing another round of weakness from the highs. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,080 levels."
Day trading stocks for today
Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stocks to buy today.