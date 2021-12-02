Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 2nd December

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Thursday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The sustainable upside move of Wednesday seems to have lifted hopes for bulls to make a comeback. But, the overall negative chart set up remains intact and further upside at NSE Nifty from here could encounter strong overhead resistance around 17,300 to 17,400 levels in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing another round of weakness from the highs. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,080 levels."