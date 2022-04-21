Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st April

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Nifty today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "If we look at Nifty, the index has formed an ‘Inside Bar’ today at the support zone. Such a pattern signals some consolidation, but many times they set up indications for trend reversals in technical analysis. Since this pattern is formed at the support, the follow up move will be very important now and a move above Tuesday’s high of 17275 will lead to a confirmation of the resumption of the uptrend in Nifty. On the flipside, this support of 16800-16850 will be crucial as if this is breached, then the index will continue the correction towards the next support of 16600."

