Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st July3 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 07:45 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, say stock market experts
Day trading guide for Thursday: On account of strong buying in IT, FMCG, metal, MNC, energy and bank stocks, Indian stock market finished in positive zone on fourth straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty closed 180 points north at 16,520 whereas BSE Sensex surged 630 points and ended at 55,398 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 252 points higher and closed at 35,972 levels. Broad market indices underperformed as the mid-cap and small-cap indices rose less than 0.5 per cent. Volatility index India VIX lost 2.20 per cent and ended at 16.82 on Wednesday.