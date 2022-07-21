Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st July

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Though, tiredness in the Nifty at the highs/hurdle is visible, but still there is no firm evidence of any reversal pattern unfolding at the highs. A sustainable move above 16,550 to 16,600 levels could pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 16,800 levels in the short term. Any decline from here could find support around 16,300 to 16,250 levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.