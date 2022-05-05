Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 5th May

Expecting further weakness at Dalal Street, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Since last couple of weeks, Nifty was consolidating within a broad range of 16825 -17400. Our markets needed a breakout beyond the range for a directional move and finally on Wednesday, we witnessed a breakdown from the support end. This also marks a breakdown from a ‘Bearish Flag’ pattern in Nifty on the daily chart, which triggered a short term downtrend. In derivative segment too, we saw formation of fresh short positions in Nifty as well as Bank Nifty. India VIX too surged and is hinting at higher volatility in the short term. So looking at the charts and the data, we expect the Nifty to continue its downtrend in the near term and head lower towards 16400 first. The above mentioned bearish pattern indicates a probable target around 16125, which we would expect from a positional perspective. On the flipside, the supports of 16825 and 17000 which were breached today will act as a resistance on any pullbacks."