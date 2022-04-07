Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th April

According to stock market experts, a small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. This pattern confirms a short term top reversal at the swing high of 18,114 levels on Nifty and a beginning of downward correction in the market. They went on to add that overhead resistance of down sloping trend line seems to have acted as a crucial hurdle for the market and resulted in a trend reversal down. Presently, Nifty is placed above the previous upside gap of 4th April at 17,800 levels.