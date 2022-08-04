Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — August 4

"The stock market rally is getting concentrated to fewer stocks now as we can see that the overall market breadth was weak and it was only the Nifty IT sector which managed to hold the benchmark higher. This usually happens in the last leg of a rally where the broader markets start diverging and only some heavyweights keep the momentum in the index intact. So traders need to be very specific in stock selection for trading and in fact look to lighten up longs in the up move from hereon," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.