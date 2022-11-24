Equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets. Sensex climbed 91.6 points to settle at 61,510. The Nifty gained 0.13% to end at 18,267. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.54% and midcap index advanced 0.2%.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, Indian indices may witness a higher start as SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a positive opening for the Indian stock market today.

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The uptrend status of Nifty as per long term charts like weekly is still intact and present consolidation or minor weakness in the market could be considered as a buy on dips opportunity. As long as the support of 18,100-18,000 levels is protected, one may expect consolidation movement to continue. A decisive move above 18,400 levels is likely to open new all time high of 18,600+ levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"The index lower-end support is visible at 18,200-18,150 which will act as a cushion for the bulls. The bulls need to cross the level of 18,350 decisively to continue the momentum on the upside toward the 18,500 level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd

MCX: Buy MCX, stop loss ₹1,504, target ₹1,600

Federal Bank: Buy FEDERALBNK, stop loss ₹131, target ₹139

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

HDFC Life: Buy HDFC LIFE, stop loss ₹539, target ₹560-565

Dr Reddy's: Buy Drreddy, stop loss ₹4,350, target ₹4,500-4,540

Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities

Apollo Hospital: BUY APOLLOHOSP, target ₹4,660, stop loss ₹4,570

BPCL: Buy BPCL, target ₹317, stop loss ₹306

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Titan: Buy TITAN, stop loss ₹2,565, target ₹2,640

SBI: Buy SBIN, stop loss ₹594, target ₹635

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.