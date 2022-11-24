Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 24

Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 241 min read . 07:44 AM IST
- The uptrend status of Nifty as per long term charts like weekly is still intact, as per analysts
Equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets. Sensex climbed 91.6 points to settle at 61,510. The Nifty gained 0.13% to end at 18,267. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.54% and midcap index advanced 0.2%.
Meanwhile, for Thursday, Indian indices may witness a higher start as SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a positive opening for the Indian stock market today.
Day trading guide for stock market today
“The uptrend status of Nifty as per long term charts like weekly is still intact and present consolidation or minor weakness in the market could be considered as a buy on dips opportunity. As long as the support of 18,100-18,000 levels is protected, one may expect consolidation movement to continue. A decisive move above 18,400 levels is likely to open new all time high of 18,600+ levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
"The index lower-end support is visible at 18,200-18,150 which will act as a cushion for the bulls. The bulls need to cross the level of 18,350 decisively to continue the momentum on the upside toward the 18,500 level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd
MCX: Buy MCX, stop loss ₹1,504, target ₹1,600
Federal Bank: Buy FEDERALBNK, stop loss ₹131, target ₹139
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking
HDFC Life: Buy HDFC LIFE, stop loss ₹539, target ₹560-565
Dr Reddy's: Buy Drreddy, stop loss ₹4,350, target ₹4,500-4,540
Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities
Apollo Hospital: BUY APOLLOHOSP, target ₹4,660, stop loss ₹4,570
BPCL: Buy BPCL, target ₹317, stop loss ₹306
Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities
Titan: Buy TITAN, stop loss ₹2,565, target ₹2,640
SBI: Buy SBIN, stop loss ₹594, target ₹635
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
