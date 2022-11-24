Day trading guide for Thursday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 24

“The uptrend status of Nifty as per long term charts like weekly is still intact and present consolidation or minor weakness in the market could be considered as a buy on dips opportunity. As long as the support of 18,100-18,000 levels is protected, one may expect consolidation movement to continue. A decisive move above 18,400 levels is likely to open new all time high of 18,600+ levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.