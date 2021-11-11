Day trading guide for Thursday: The range bound action continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty went off 27 points and closed at 18,017 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 80 points and closed at 60,352 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates confused state of mind among market participants.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent average, oil & gas and telecom indices gained the most while realty, metals, consumer durable and bank indices fell the most. Small-cap index closed flat while mid-cap index went down 0.5 per cent.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Thursday session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound with weak bias. As long as the lower support of 17,900 to 17,850 is protected at NSE Nifty, there is a possibility of another round of upside bounce towards 18,150 in the short term. A decisive move below the support is likely to drag Nifty down to 17,600 levels in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 9 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] UPL: Buy at CMP, target ₹800 to ₹820, stop loss ₹740

2] Sun Pharma: Buy at CMP, target ₹830 to ₹850, stop loss ₹785

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Motherson Sumi: Buy at CMP, target ₹249, stop loss ₹235

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

4] Godrej Consumer Products: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹985 to ₹995, stop loss below ₹965

5] IndiaMART: Momentum buy at ₹7550, target ₹7800 to ₹8000, stop loss below ₹7300

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

6] Apollo Tyres: Buy around ₹234, target ₹242, stop loss ₹231

7] BPCL: Buy at ₹425, target ₹435, stop loss ₹422

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick for Thursday

8] Agarwal Industrial Corporation: Buy at ₹387, target ₹424, stop loss ₹378

Parth Nyati's share for today

9] Titan Company: Buy at ₹2484, target ₹2550, stop loss ₹2445.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.