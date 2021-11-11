OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th November
Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Thursday: The range bound action continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty went off 27 points and closed at 18,017 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 80 points and closed at 60,352 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates confused state of mind among market participants.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent average, oil & gas and telecom indices gained the most while realty, metals, consumer durable and bank indices fell the most. Small-cap index closed flat while mid-cap index went down 0.5 per cent.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Thursday session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound with weak bias. As long as the lower support of 17,900 to 17,850 is protected at NSE Nifty, there is a possibility of another round of upside bounce towards 18,150 in the short term. A decisive move below the support is likely to drag Nifty down to 17,600 levels in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 9 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] UPL: Buy at CMP, target 800 to 820, stop loss 740

MINT PREMIUM See All

2] Sun Pharma: Buy at CMP, target 830 to 850, stop loss 785

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Motherson Sumi: Buy at CMP, target 249, stop loss 235

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

4] Godrej Consumer Products: Momentum buy at CMP, target 985 to 995, stop loss below 965

5] IndiaMART: Momentum buy at 7550, target 7800 to 8000, stop loss below 7300

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

6] Apollo Tyres: Buy around 234, target 242, stop loss 231

7] BPCL: Buy at 425, target 435, stop loss 422

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick for Thursday

8] Agarwal Industrial Corporation: Buy at 387, target 424, stop loss 378

Parth Nyati's share for today

9] Titan Company: Buy at 2484, target 2550, stop loss 2445.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout