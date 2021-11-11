Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th November

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Thursday session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound with weak bias. As long as the lower support of 17,900 to 17,850 is protected at NSE Nifty, there is a possibility of another round of upside bounce towards 18,150 in the short term. A decisive move below the support is likely to drag Nifty down to 17,600 levels in the near term."