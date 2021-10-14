Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th October

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing range bound movement with positive bias in the last four sessions, Nifty witnessed a sharp upside breakout on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 169 points at 18,161 levels. BSE Sensex closed 452 points higher at 60,737 levels whereas Bank Nifty ascended 114 points and closed at 38,635 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates an upside breakout of crucial overhead resistance at 18,000 mark. This is positive indication and one may expect follow-through buying in the coming sessions.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were above recent average; power, metals, consumer durables, capital goods, automobiles and IT were the main gainers while realty index ended marginally in the negative. Mid-cap index rose 1.6 per cent whereas small-cap index rose 0.63 per cent.

Stock market strategy for today

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today; Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having closed above the hurdle of 18,000 mark, there is a possibility of further upside in the coming sessions. Next upside levels to be watched for NSE Nifty is around 18,400 to 18,500 in the next one week. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,050 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 9 intraday shares for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Adani Ports: Buy at CMP, target ₹790 to ₹800, stop loss ₹740

2] HDFC Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹1680 to RRs 1700, stop loss ₹1600

Rohit Singre's stock of the day

3] Wipro: BTST buy at CMP, target ₹683 to ₹690, stop loss below ₹660

Mudit Goel's stock pick of the day

4] Marico: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹602, stop loss ₹575

Ravi Singhal's stock pick for today

5] Godrej Properties: Buy at ₹2450, target ₹2520, stop loss ₹2419

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

6] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at ₹4370, target ₹4700, stop loss ₹4100

7] HDFC AMC: Buy at ₹2900, target ₹3075, stop loss ₹2820

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

8] LIC Housing Finance: Buy at ₹445, target ₹455, stop loss ₹442

9] RBL BANK: Buy at ₹193, target ₹205, stop loss ₹191.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

