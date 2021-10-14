Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th October

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today; Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having closed above the hurdle of 18,000 mark, there is a possibility of further upside in the coming sessions. Next upside levels to be watched for NSE Nifty is around 18,400 to 18,500 in the next one week. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,050 levels."