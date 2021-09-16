Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th September

Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th September

Premium
Day trading guide for Thursday: One may expect NSE Nifty to go further upside towards 17,600 to 17,700 levels in next few trade sessions. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,420 levels, say experts.
2 min read . 06:56 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Thursday: The upside breakout of range movement could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback, experts believe

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing a range bound movement in the last 5-6 sessions, Nifty picked up upside momentum and witnessed northward breakout of the range on Wednesday and made a lifetime closing high of 17,519 — 139 points higher from its Tuesday close. BSE Sensex gained 476 points and made lifetime closing high of 58,723. After opening on a slightly positive note, the market shifted into a sustainable intraday upside move, which continued for the whole session. According to stock market experts, this is positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short term.

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing a range bound movement in the last 5-6 sessions, Nifty picked up upside momentum and witnessed northward breakout of the range on Wednesday and made a lifetime closing high of 17,519 — 139 points higher from its Tuesday close. BSE Sensex gained 476 points and made lifetime closing high of 58,723. After opening on a slightly positive note, the market shifted into a sustainable intraday upside move, which continued for the whole session. According to stock market experts, this is positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short term.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Speaking on day trading guide for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The upside breakout of range movement could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. One may expect NSE Nifty to go further upside towards 17,600 to 17,700 levels in next few trade sessions. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,420 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Speaking on day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder at Eternity Financial Services; Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 9 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] United Phosphorus Ltd or UPL: Buy at CMP, target 780 to 7790, stop loss 745

2] Hindalco: Momentum buy at CMP, target 500 to 510, stop loss 471

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Managing money vital for earnings from gigs

Premium

Zoho to hire up to 2,000 people for rural offices

Premium

The app that’s making Dish TV investors see red

Premium

IDFC’s investors are losing their patience as shares go nowhere

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] L&T Finance Holdings: Buy at 86.50, target 92, stop loss 83

Sandeep Matta's day trading stocks to buy

4] Mothersumi: Buy at 228, target 239, stop loss 219

5] Clean Science and Technology: Buy at 1800, target 1950, stop loss 1700

Kapil Goenka's stock pick for today

6] Harrisons Malayalam: Buy at 205, target 224, stop loss 189

Manoj Dalmia's share to buy today

7] Karnataka Bank: Buy at 73.50, target 84, stop loss 68

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for Thursday

8] ACC: Buy at 2470, target 2520 to 2570, stop loss 2440

9] Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Momentum buy at CMP, target 825 to 855, stop loss 780.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!