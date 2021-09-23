Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd September

Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd September

Day trading guide: The crucial overhead hurdles for NSE Nifty are placed at 17,625 and 17,790 levels and immediate support is placed at 17,445 levels, say experts.
2 min read . 06:50 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Thursday: The short term uptrend remains intact and the market is now taking breather before showing further upside, experts believe

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing a sharp upside bounce from the lows on Tuesday, Nifty shifted into a consolidation movement on Wednesday and closed 15 points lower at 17,546 levels. BSE Sensex shed 77 points and closed at 58,927 levels. On Wednesday, Indian stock market opened on a positive note, made an attempt to move up in the early part of the session. It later shifted into a narrow intraday range and that continued for the whole session. According to experts, this pattern signal a breather movement after a fine upside bounce from the lows.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent average — realty, metal and auto indices surged the most while banks, utilities and FMCG lost the most. The broader indices outperformed its larger peers with the S&P BSE Mid-cap adding 1.5 per cent and S&P BSE Small-cap gaining over 1 per cent.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Speaking on intraday trading strategy; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend remains intact and the market is now taking breather before showing further upside. The overall chart pattern of daily and weekly indicate a possibility of range bound action in the next 1-2 trade sessions before showing further upside. The crucial overhead hurdles for NSE Nifty are placed at 17,625 and 17,790 levels and immediate support is placed at 17,445 levels."

Intraday stocks for today

Unveiling day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Dr Ravi Singh, Founder & Director, DRS Advisory; Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 9 day trading stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Grasim Industries: Momentum buy at CMP, target 1625 to 1650, stop loss 1525

2] Oil India Limited: Buy at CMP, target 230 to 240, stop loss 205

Rohit Singre's stocks to buy today

3] United Breweries Limited or UBL: Buy at CMP, target 1670 to 1690, stop loss below 1624

4] Century Textile: Buy at CMP, target 960, stop loss 880

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

5] Vedanta: Buy at 294, target 308 to 316, stop loss 294

6] Lupin: Buy at 940, target 965, stop loss 920

Manoj Dalmia's stock of the day

7] Birlasoft: Buy at 435, target 455, stop loss 426

Ravi Singh's stock picks for today

8] Ashok Leyland: Buy at 128.50, target 135, stop loss 125

9] Federal Bank: Buy at 81, target 88, stop loss 78.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

