Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th September

Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th September

Premium
Day trading guide for today: A sustainable move above the immediate resistance of 17,800 could open strong upside bounce towards 18,000 mark. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,580 to 17,600 levels.
3 min read . 06:48 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty remains negative. But, lack of sharp follow-through selling and an emergence of buying from the lower supports suggest chances of upside bounce in the market in the next 1-2 sessions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for today: After showing sharp weakness and intraday upside recovery on Tuesday, Nifty shifted into a consolidation with weak bias on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 37 points at 17,711 levels. BSE Sensex shed 254 points and closed at 59,413 levels. A promising upside recovery has emerged in the mid to later part, but the market was not able to close at the highs. According to stock market experts, this trend indicates a formation of high wave type pattern. Normally, such formations after a reasonable decline could hint at a possibility of halt in present trend and this need to be confirmed with reasonable upside move in the subsequent sessions.

Day trading guide for today: After showing sharp weakness and intraday upside recovery on Tuesday, Nifty shifted into a consolidation with weak bias on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 37 points at 17,711 levels. BSE Sensex shed 254 points and closed at 59,413 levels. A promising upside recovery has emerged in the mid to later part, but the market was not able to close at the highs. According to stock market experts, this trend indicates a formation of high wave type pattern. Normally, such formations after a reasonable decline could hint at a possibility of halt in present trend and this need to be confirmed with reasonable upside move in the subsequent sessions.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than the recent average; power, metals and realty indices gained the most whereas banks, auto, capital goods and FMCG indices fell the most.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than the recent average; power, metals and realty indices gained the most whereas banks, auto, capital goods and FMCG indices fell the most.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading tips for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains negative. But, lack of sharp follow-through selling and an emergence of buying from the lower supports suggest chances of upside bounce in the market in the next 1-2 sessions. A sustainable move above the immediate resistance of 17,800 could open strong upside bounce towards 18,000 mark. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,580 to 17,600 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 9 intraday stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] HDFC Life: Buy at CMP, target 755 to 765, stop loss 715

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Cloud kitchens mushroom as Indians order food home

Premium

Things to keep in mind while choosing a debt fund

Premium

HDFC Bank didn't flag forgery attempts but charged fees ...

Premium

Sebi unhappy with Baba Ramdev’s viral stock sermon

2] Bank of Baroda: Buy at CMP, target 85 to 88, stop loss 77.50

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] L&T Finance Holdings: Buy at CMP, target 95, stop loss 87

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

4] Deepak Nitrite: Momentum buy at 2360, target 2420 to 2480, stop loss 2330

5] Tata Chemicals: BTST buy at 926, target 946 to 960, stop loss 910

Ravi Singhal's stock to buy today

6] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at 1158, target 1222, stop loss 1127

Ravi Singh's shares to buy

7] Aarti Industries: Buy at 930, target 980, stop loss 900

8] Tata Power: Buy at 150, target 160, stop loss 147

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stock for Thursday

9] KRBL: Buy at 302, target 320, stop loss 295.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!