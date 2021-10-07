Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th October

Unveiling intraday trading strategy in regard to NSE Nifty; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty has formed a lower top on a short term basis. It has also formed an engulfing top on daily charts, which has bearish connotations. The weak advance decline ratio also suggests wide spread profit taking. Even if the global markets show some recovery, Nifty could after a small recovery again run into profit taking. Investors may take a part of their profits and raise cash, while traders can keep strict stop losses and reduce their positions till the sentiment improves."

