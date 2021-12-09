OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 9th December

Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 9th December

Day trading guide: Any failure to sustain above current levels may trigger weakness from the highs towards the low of 17,250 to 17,200 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term, say stock market experts. (Mint)Premium
Day trading guide: Any failure to sustain above current levels may trigger weakness from the highs towards the low of 17,250 to 17,200 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term, say stock market experts. (Mint)
 2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 06:57 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: A decisive move above 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty could open further sharp upside towards 18,000 levels in a quick period of time, believe stock market experts

Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing a sharp upside bounce from the lows on Tuesday, the strong upside momentum continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index surged 293 points and closed at 17,469 levels while BSE Sensex shot up 1016 points and closed at 58,649 levels. Bank Nifty index appreciated 666 points and closed at 37,284 mark. According to stock market experts, this upside move in last two sessions has erased the negative sentiment emerged on last Friday and this Monday.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than the recent average; realty, metals, auto, telecom, IT and bank indices surged the most. BSE Small-cap and Mid-cap indices underperformed the Nifty rising 1.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

Day trading guide for Nifty 50 today

Unveiling day trading guide for Thursday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The bulls have gained upside momentum in the last two sessions and the market is now placed at the important juncture. A decisive move above 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty could open further sharp upside towards 18,000 levels in a quick period of time. Any failure to sustain above this area is likely to trigger weakness from the highs towards the low of 17,250 to 17,200 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Listing out day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 9 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at CMP, target 380 to 400, stop loss 340

MINT PREMIUM See All

2] Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Momentum buy at CMP, target 520 to 530, stop loss 494

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Bajaj Finserv: Sell around 17800, target 17017, stop loss 18111

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

4] Bharti Airtel: Buy at 714, target 735, stop loss 708

5] DLF: Buy at 396, target 410, stop loss 392

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stocks for Thursday

6] Polyplex: Buy at 2002, target 2370, stop loss 1903

7] Gufic BioSciences: Buy at 222, target 259, stop loss 209

Parth Nyati's stock picks for Thursday

8] Sundram Fasteners: Buy at 868, target 900, stop loss 850

9] Biocon: Buy around 383, target 393, stop loss 377.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout