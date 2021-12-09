Day trading guide for Thursday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 9th December

Unveiling day trading guide for Thursday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The bulls have gained upside momentum in the last two sessions and the market is now placed at the important juncture. A decisive move above 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty could open further sharp upside towards 18,000 levels in a quick period of time. Any failure to sustain above this area is likely to trigger weakness from the highs towards the low of 17,250 to 17,200 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term."