Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy today - November 3

Equity benchmarks surrendered early gains to close with losses on Wednesday, snapping their four-day winning streak. Investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates, while a depreciating rupee further weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex failed to hold on to the gains and ended 215 points lower at 60,906. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 0.34% to settle at 18,082.8.

