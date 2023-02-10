Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 10th February
- Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,750 to 17,800 levels, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: Despite weakness in most of the Asian markets, Indian stocks finished higher for second straight session on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 21 points and closed at 17,893, BSE Sensex surged 142 points and closed at 60,806 levels whereas Nifty Bank index added 16 points and finished at 41,554 levels. Adani group stocks remained highly volatile following MSCI review of their free float weights in their indices. Broad market indices ended marginally in the negative even as the advance decline ratio ended at 0.97:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×