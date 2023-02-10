Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 10th February

Expecting further upside move in Nifty, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The undertone on Dalal Street is bullish as the broader markets have been witnessing buying interest and the momentum readings have given a positive crossover recently. FII’s have short heavy positions and have started covering some of their short positions in the index futures. But still, their ‘Long Short Ratio’ is around 19 per cent and any further covering could lead to a positive breakout in the Nifty."