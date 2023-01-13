Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 13th January

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

On intraday trading tips for Friday session, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The upside recovery in the market from the lows could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. But, Nifty needs to sustain the pull back rally to call this action as a bullish reversal pattern. A sustainable move above 17,950 to 18,000 levels could be a crucial to watch on the higher side. Further weakness below 17,800 to 17,750 is likely to open a possibility of sharp downside breakout in the market."