Day trading guide for today: Following positive global cues on strong US retail sales data, Indian stock market ended higher on third day in a row. Nifty 50 index added 20 points and closed at 18,035 levels while BSE Sensex gained 44 points and finished at 61,319 mark. However, Bank Nifty index continue to feel pressure on higher levels and ended 99 points lower at 41,631 levels. Broad markets outperformed key benchmark indices as both small-cap index and mid-cap index shot up to the tune of one per cent on Thursday. Advance decline ration finished at 1.29:1.

According to stock market experts, a small negative candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates an emergence of minor weakness from the highs. This pattern also signal a formation of bearish counter attack type candle pattern (not a classical one). But this needs to be confirmed with sizable weakness in the subsequent sessions.

Day trading guide for Friday

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and the market has started to face hurdles from near the highs of around 18,150 to 18,200 levels. Further decline from here could trigger minor weakness for the short term and a sustainable move above 18,150 levels could open more upside towards 18,250 levels."

On factors that may dominate Indian stock market today, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "A stronger-than-expected rebound in US retail sales in January after two consecutive months of decline and a faster-than-anticipated rise in producer prices has further stoked fears that the US Fed will maintain a restrictive policy stance. This has provided further thrust to the dollar index and is likely to hurt the risk appetite in the markets. Global cues are also pointing towards downward pressure on the market in the opening trades."

Sugandha went on to add that the narrowing trade deficit for January at $17.6 billion, dropping to the lowest in a year, would allay concerns about current account deficit and bodes well for the domestic economy. This could keep the frontline index well supported at the key level of 17,700, Sugandha Sachdeva believes.

Nifty call put option data

Speaking on Nifty call put ratio, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, “On Wednesday the build-up to the expiry was indicating call writing at both 18,000 and 18,100 levels. Even though Nifty shot up 100 points on Wednesday, these call writers did not shift their calls. Thursday' gap-up opening caused them to book losses but an increase in open interest at the 18100 CE ensured that this level would act as a stiff resistance for Nifty."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended 4 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Divi's Laboratories: Buy at CMP, target ₹2950 and ₹3000, stop loss ₹2821

2] Coal India Ltd: Initiate momentum buy at CMP, target ₹220 and ₹224, stop loss ₹211

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Max Financial Services Ltd or MFSL: Buy at ₹739, target ₹769, stop loss ₹723

4] Central Bank of India: Buy at ₹27, target ₹29.50, stop loss ₹25.50.

