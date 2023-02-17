Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 17th February
- Day trading guide: The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and the market has started to face hurdles from near the highs of around 18,150 to 18,200 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Following positive global cues on strong US retail sales data, Indian stock market ended higher on third day in a row. Nifty 50 index added 20 points and closed at 18,035 levels while BSE Sensex gained 44 points and finished at 61,319 mark. However, Bank Nifty index continue to feel pressure on higher levels and ended 99 points lower at 41,631 levels. Broad markets outperformed key benchmark indices as both small-cap index and mid-cap index shot up to the tune of one per cent on Thursday. Advance decline ration finished at 1.29:1.
