Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 17th February

On factors that may dominate Indian stock market today, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "A stronger-than-expected rebound in US retail sales in January after two consecutive months of decline and a faster-than-anticipated rise in producer prices has further stoked fears that the US Fed will maintain a restrictive policy stance. This has provided further thrust to the dollar index and is likely to hurt the risk appetite in the markets. Global cues are also pointing towards downward pressure on the market in the opening trades."