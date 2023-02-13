Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13th February

Expecting upside trigger on Dalal Street, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The global markets have done well recently but our markets have not seen such a move and have underperformed the global peers. The main reason for the underperformance has been the selling by the FIIs who have sold equities in the cash segment and have been sellers in the index futures segment too. Their ‘Long Short Ratio’ in the index futures segment is around 19 percent. These positions are short heavy and any positive trigger could lead to short covering by them. This would be the major trigger for the market and hence, traders should keep a close watch on their positions."