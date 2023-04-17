Day trading guide for today: After recovering from the morning sell off, Indian stock market managed to finish higher for ninth straight session on Thursday. In a truncated week due to stock market holiday falling on Friday, Nifty touched seven week high of 17,842 whereas Bank Nifty tested 11-week high of 42,196 levels. On weekly basis, Nifty registered 1.30 per cent rise while Nifty Bank index clocked 2.66 per cent rise in the week gone by. Small-cap index outperformed the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio managed to stay above 1 at 1.21:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The overall chart pattern of Nifty continues to be positive. The next upside targets to be watched around 18,200 levels in the coming weeks. Immediate support for Nifty 50 index is placed at 17,700 levels."

Expecting the bull trend to continue, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "The frontline index has given a bullish confirmation by giving a break above the previous intermediate high and neglecting the lower top lower bottom move. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) has witnessed a breakout of a three-month-long consolidation band and the oscillator has closed above its horizontal trend line with a bullish crossover. Technically, the view remains bullish with buy-on dips to be used as strategy."

On outlook for Nifty Bank index, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "Bank Nifty today saw a huge short covering rally that took it past its last resistance at 42,000. With this recent leg of up-move, Bank Nifty has come to an uptrend with an immediate target of about 400-500 points on the upside."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended four day trading stocks for today and those four shares are Adani Ports, Punjab National Bank (PNB), SBI Card and Lupin.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy

1] Adani Ports: Buy at CMP, target ₹675 to ₹680, stop loss ₹650

2] PNB: Buy at CMP, target ₹50 and ₹52, stop loss ₹46

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] SBI Card: Buy at ₹758, target ₹775, stop loss ₹745

4] Lupin: Buy at ₹671, target ₹695, stop loss ₹645.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.