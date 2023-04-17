Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 17th April

Day trading guide for today: After recovering from the morning sell off, Indian stock market managed to finish higher for ninth straight session on Thursday. In a truncated week due to stock market holiday falling on Friday, Nifty touched seven week high of 17,842 whereas Bank Nifty tested 11-week high of 42,196 levels. On weekly basis, Nifty registered 1.30 per cent rise while Nifty Bank index clocked 2.66 per cent rise in the week gone by. Small-cap index outperformed the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio managed to stay above 1 at 1.21:1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}