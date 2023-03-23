Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 23rd March2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Day trading guide for today: The short term trend of Nifty remains positive, say stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: After a range-bound session, Indian stock market ended higher for second straight session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index nudged 44 points higher and closed at 17,151 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 139 points and closed at 58,214 mark. Nifty Bank index advanced 104 points and finished at 39,999 levels. Volumes on the NSE were the lowest in more than 9 months. Small-cap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained high at 1.64:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×