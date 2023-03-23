Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 23rd March

"Bank Nifty is trading below its 20 DEMA support and a breakout above these resistances are required for any upside move in the market. If we look at the derivatives data, FII’s hold record high short positions in the index futures segment with 92 percent of their positions on the short side (mainly in Nifty Futures), while the Client segment has significant long positions outstanding. So it seems to be a tug-of-war with both the parties and a directional move would be seen when either of them will be in a hurry to unwind these positions," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

