Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 9th March

Unveiling day trading strategy, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Technically, the momentum readings on both Nifty and Bank Nifty are in ‘Buy Mode’ which is a positive sign. The FII’s have started short covering in the F&O segment wherein they have covered some of their short positions in last couple of trading sessions and their Long Short Ratio has improved from 15 percent to around 26 percent now. They have been net buyers in the cash segment too in this month so far. With the momentum changing, we believe the price wise corrective phase is over for the market and it should be now seen as a ‘Buy on dip’ market where declines should be used as a buying opportunity."