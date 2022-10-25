Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 25th October2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 06:04 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 17460 and 17340, say experts
Day trading guide for today: On account of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank led rally in banking stocks, Indian indices finished higher on seventh straight day in one hour special Muhurat trading session on Monday. Nifty Bank index shot up 520 points and closed at 41,304 while Nifty 50 index surged 154 points and ended at 17,730 levels. BSE Sensex went up 524 points and finished at 59,831 levels.