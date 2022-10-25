Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 25th October

Speaking on intraday trading tips for Tuesday deals, Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com said, "The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 17460 and 17340 and close below these supports will then lead to a break in momentum where should again reassess the charts. On the flipside, 17700-17800 will be seen as the immediate resistance zone for the index." He went on to add that the short term momentum still seems to be positive. But, one has to be very stock specific in selecting stocks for trading and avoid ones which are underperforming.