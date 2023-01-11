Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 11th January3 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:03 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continued to be weak, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues, Indian stock market gave up its Monday gains and ended in negative zone on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index lost 187 points and closed at 17,914, BSE Sensex nosedived 631 points and ended at 60,115 levels whereas Nifty Bank index finished 568 points lower at 42,014 mark. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty but the advance decline ratio fell to 0.55:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started