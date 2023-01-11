Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 11th January

Day trading strategy for stock market today

Speaking on intraday trading tips for Wednesday session, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continued to be weak and the market is expected to break down the lower support of 17,800 levels in the short term. The anticipated downside breakout could open the immediate downside target of around 17,400 levels in the near term. During any pull back rally, Nifty could find resistance around 18,150 levels."