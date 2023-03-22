Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 22nd March2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:57 AM IST
Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market is expected to remain in bullish trend in near term, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: Aided by overnight gains in the US stock market, Dalal Street ended in green territory on Tuesday session. However, the gains were limited due to continuation of underperformance from IT stocks. NSE Nifty gained 119 points and closed at 17,107 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 445 points and ended at 58,074 mark while Nifty Bank index finished 532 points higher at 39,894 levels. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.37:1.
