Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 22nd March

Day trading guide for Wednesday

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The lower bottom reversal seems to have confirmed at Monday's low of 16,828 levels and one may expect further upside in the short term towards the lower top formation. A decisive move above the hurdle of 17,200 levels is likely to bring sharp upside momentum for the Nifty in the near term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 16,950 levels."