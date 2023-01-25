Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 25th January3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:56 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market closed flat on Tuesday as most of the Asian markets were closed due to Lunar year holiday. NSE Nifty went off 0.25 points and closed at 18,118 levels while BSE Sensex gained 37 points and closed at 60,978 mark. Bank Nifty index lost 87 points and finished at 42,733 levels. Broad market indices closed in the negative even as the advance decline ratio was down at 0.66:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×