Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 12th December

Day trading guide for stock market today

"In last one week, Nifty has seen some correction from the highs posted on 1st December. If we look at the data, this correction mainly seems because of profit booking where we have seen unwinding of long positions by the FII’s in the index futures segment. Their Long Short Ratio has reduced from about 76 percent to 60 percent in this period. However, we have not seen any short formation and the Nifty index too has not closed below its crucial 20-day EMA support. The RSI oscillator on the Nifty charts has given a negative crossover indicating a corrective phase but the readings on the Bank Nifty index still remains positive although in an overbought zone," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.