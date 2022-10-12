Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 12th October

On Nifty technical outlook, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Technically, it would be crucial to see how far this correction goes as if Nifty breaks the recent swing low of 16,750 going ahead, then it will be seen as a five wave impulsive decline from the recent high of 18,100 which would mean a downtrend which would have further large correction with in between pullbacks. On the flipside, if the index doesn’t break the swing low of 16,750 and surpasses above 17,200, then one should reassess the markets as it could then lead to short covering." The Eliot Wave expert went on to add that until there’s change in the data, it's better to stay with the trend.