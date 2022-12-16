Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th December5 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 06:01 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Current market pattern indicates a sharp downward reversal, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: Following global sell o0ff on account of US Fed dropping a hint that the rate hike cycle is not going to end soon, Indian stocks reversed its two days uptrend on Thursday session. Nifty 50 index lost 245 points and closed at 18,414, BSE Sensex crashed 878 points and finished at 61,799 while Nifty Bank index ended 550 points lower at 43,498 levels.
