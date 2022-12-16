Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th December

Stock market today: Day trading strategy for Friday

Unveiling intraday trading tips for Friday session, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pull back rally recently. The immediate support for Nifty is placed at 18,350 levels and a move below this support could drag index down to around 18,150 to 18,100 levels in the short term. Immediate resistance for Nifty 50 index is placed at 18,550 levels."