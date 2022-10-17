Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th October4 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 05:22 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Bank Nifty is in a tight range of 38,500 to 39,500, say stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Following overnight strong sentiments from the US stock market, Dalal Street finished higher on Friday session last week. Nifty 50 index gained 171 points and ended at 17,185, BSE Sensex shot up 684 points and closed at 57,919 levels whereas Nifty Bank surged 681 points and closed at 39,305 mark. Broad market indices underperformed as the focus was on the frontline large-cap stocks. Advance decline ratio however improved to 0.95:1.