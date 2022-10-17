Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th October

On intraday trading tips for Monday, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty defended the ‘200 DEMA’ support and as the US indices were trading around their respective support, market participants were waiting for the global markets' reaction post their inflation data. Nasdaq showed a smart recovery around its 61.8 per cent retracement support of its entire uptrend from the Covid lows to last year’s high. This indicates probability of a pullback move in the near term in the US markets, which could have an impact on global equities as well. The Dollar Index too is showing signs of some consolidation. All these global factors hint at the possibility of a near term bounce in the equity markets and hence, we advise traders to trade with a positive bias till the important supports are intact."