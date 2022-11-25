Day trading guide for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th November

Stock market today: Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Speaking on intraday trading tips, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "After the choppy movement, the buying has finally emerged in the market at the highs and the immediate resistance of 18,400 has been taken out on the upside. The Nifty is expected to move above another landmark of 18,606 levels (all time high of Oct 21) and to form a new all time highs in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,400 levels."