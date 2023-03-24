Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 24th March2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:57 AM IST
Day trading guide: Trend for the Nifty is bearish and selling on every rally can be a profitable strategy, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: Weighed under the prospect of a less hawkish US Fed against increased economic headwinds in the coming months, Indian stock market snapped its two days wining streak on Thursday. NSE Nifty lost 75 points and closed at 17,076 levels while BSE Sensex dipped 289 points and finished at 57,925 mark. Nifty Bank index nosedived 382 points and closed at 39,616. Small-cap index fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.62:1.
