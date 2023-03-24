Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 24th March

Stocks in focus

On stocks that bargain hunters may look at, Rahul Ghose said, "Traders are recommended to be stock specific in this sideways market, the Life insurance company charts seem to suggest that they are now ready to come out of their bear market of the last couple of months. One can initiate a long on HDFC Life from this sector at the ₹475 to ₹477 levels keeping a stop loss below ₹452 for higher targets."